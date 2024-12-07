'It's awful': How you can help homeless keep warm this winter

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center at 415 W Archer Street needs donations of coats, gloves, and sweatpants. Staff said these items would help the homeless stay warm during the harsh winter.

2 News met James Williams on the street while going to the Day Center. Williams said he's used to traveling from city to city. He said he has first-hand experience of the harsh Tulsa winter.

"Trying to find a wall that doesn't have the wind blowing against it towards you like it's really bad. It's unbearable," said Williams.

Williams says he's seen shelters receive donations during his travels, but there never seems to be enough to match the demand. He's already seen it firsthand in Tulsa.

"I've seen a couple of fires and that wasn't safe but they were trying keep warm they have no coats, no jackets," said Williams.

People can pick out donated clothes to wear at any time at the day center during the week. Mack Halton, the CEO of the day center, said they need more layers like sweaters and jackets.

"We want to be sure we have enough items of clothing for people to come in and be prepared for those cold times," said Halton.

It's all so people like Williams don't freeze.

"Feet and fingers are just cold and maybe more like hats and gloves, scarfs, anything you know would help," Williams.

To donate to the Tulsa Day Center, Click here.

