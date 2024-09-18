'It's absolutely sick': Oklahoma school threats impacting students mental health

TULSA, Okla. — Parents and family members are sharing their concerns as they said there's been an uptick in threats against schools.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters acknowledged the increase in threats and said the State Department of Education is working to stop the problem.

"I mean, I'm supposed to protect her. And if she's at school where she doesn't feel protected, then I'm not doing my job," said Emily Vickers.

She has family members going to Union Public Schools. She is fed up with the threats against schools.

Vickers asked us not to identify the student she's talking about, so 2 News is using generic language.

"Trauma. This is not just something that happened. This is trauma day to day. Every threat adds more. These children, no doubt, are suffering from PTSD," Vickers said.

These threats are not harmless according to Vickers. She said they are causing added stress and challenges as schools are disrupted.

CONCERNING TREND: Threats rising in OK schools, sheriff's warning to students

While most of the threats are not credible, she said the student she knows is anxious about going to school and she wants districts to do something.

"Come up with a formulated plan to help their mental health. While they're suffering from the aspects that come along with the risk of their school being shot up," Vickers said.

2 News took her concerns to a mental health specialist with Family and Children's Services.

Faith Crittenden is the vice president of Children's Mental Health and Support Services and works with schools around Green Country.

"Kids get desensitized because they hear this over and over again. So, trying to teach them when is it real and when is it not. And then dealing with the anxiety that they have in between when they're hearing about potential threats to their schools," said Crittenden.

It's not just students feeling the anxiety; parents and school staff are also struggling.

Crittenden said it's important to understand school policies and stay informed.

She hopes that eases some of the anxiety. She also said communication with the school is vital. If parents and staff have questions, they should ask.

Vickers wants to know what's being done on a state level. So, 2 News asked State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

"It's absolutely sick to cause this kind of fear and pain in the minds of kids and parents," Walters said.

He said the State Department of Education is working with police to report and investigate every threat.

"You've got to deal with the threats in real-time," said Walters.

He said SDE is trying to pinpoint what is causing the threats, and some are coming from out of state.

Vickers hopes schools talk with students and are transparent about all threats.

"I want to ask the school districts, whether it's Union or anybody, to talk to the kids in the school about what's going on. You can't keep this information from them, so they're only getting the bad side of the story," said Walters.

If you suspect a threat, police ask you to report it, even if it turns out to be false.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

