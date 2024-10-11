"It’s a health hazard": Trash & overgrown lots concern North Tulsa neighbors

TULSA, Okla. — As traffic passes by Xanthus Pl. and Mohawk Blvd. there are certain drivers who live down Xanthus who say some overgrown lots are causing a problem.

“People dump trash down there and it just makes this whole area look kind of trashy,” said John Miller.

John Miller has lived in his home on Xanthus Pl. for 18 years. He says he sees trash frequently in the lots near the edge of his neighborhood. When 2 News was there Oct. 11 we spotted open cartons of food, cans of beer and fast food cups.

“It’s a health hazard because of the trash and what have you that’s dumped out there,” said Miller.

KJRH

He also says the properties have too much overgrowth saying at some points the trees get so big they block the turn onto Mohawk Blvd.

He laid out these concerns in an email he sent to the 2 News Problem Solvers. He and other neighbors who share his concerns want the city to do something about it.

“It makes me very frustrated,” said Miller.

While they say they’ve seen some of it taken care of, they want it consistently clean.

KJRH

“Those brushy overgrown lots would be cleaned off,” said Miller.

Miller has one other neighborhood issue closer to home. A bar ditch in his front yard is getting deeper and steeper, and he isn’t able to maintain it.

“I’m just getting to the age where I can’t get out and do it like that to manhandle a lawnmower to mow almost vertical sides,” said Miller.

KJRH

He wants a permanent fix on both issues to be at peace in the neighborhood he calls home.

A city of Tulsa spokesperson says they have received a few complaints on the vacant properties and are, “working those cases as we normally do.”

When 2 News asked if neighbors need to keep complaining when they see trash or overgrowth or if there is something that can be done to permanently clean that area, the city said, “Using 311 remains the best way to ensure requests are received. We have a record of them, and they are responded to appropriately.”

The city is also looking into Miller’s drainage issue.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

