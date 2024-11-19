'It was horrible': neighbor shares details of horseback rider crash

TULSA, Okla. — TPD said the driver ran a stop sign in an accident involving a car hitting horseback rider Jose Sanchez on Nov 16 in east Tulsa.

Yamileth Hernandez, the horseback rider's neighbor, said Sanchez is out of surgery but still in the hospital. The accident occurred at the intersection of 11th Street and 145th.

Tulsa police said two people in the car who were in the car are on ventilators. The horse did not survive the accident that left five people injured. TPD is leaving who was at fault to insurance companies.

Hernandez said she was riding her horse with Jose Sanchez five minutes before the crash.

"The loud noise of what you could hear, it was like they're dead. That is what went through my head," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she wants something done to prevent another accident from happening again.

"Like a horse crossing sign with some flashing lights, that's all I ask. They've got a deer sign right over there. You see deer, but you see more horses out here," said Hernandez.

TPD said the intersection has a history of accidents. Hernandez said the accident will not stop her from getting back out there.

"We don't plan on stopping and just to get this boy help because he's just a victim of all of this just like boys were in the car that they were in," said Hernandez.

If you would like to donate to Sanchez to recover, clickhere.

