'It really brings everybody together': Arvest Winterfest officially kicks off in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — The Arvest Winterfest has officially begun its seventeenth year in downtown Tulsa.

Known for its ice skating and music, the festival launched a new attraction for families: a 60-foot ice slide.

Julia Dyer and Emma Harris were eager to speed down the slide, and were not disappointed.

"I thought it was really funny how fast we were going down," said Emma. "I didn't imagine it would be that fast, but it's pretty steep!"

For the girls, the fun didn't end there.

"I'm looking forward to ice skating," said Julia.

But it's much more than fun and games.

Both Emma and Julia agreed the festival helps people feel welcome.

"I think these events are important for the community because many people struggle to get out of their home," said Emma. "It really brings everybody together to join in on the Christmas spirit."

Arvest Winterfest runs until January 6.

