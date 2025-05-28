'It makes me angry': Families frustrated with condition at Sand Springs cemetery

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Lori Rotramel and Tosha Jackson voiced their concerns about conditions at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery for years.

Their family grave sites sit on a rough patch of Sand Springs land, prone to erosion, sand washout, and a lack of grass growth.

"They seem understanding, they seem like they're going to address the problem," Jackson said. "And then, nothing. Obviously, nothing happens."

Jackson's father-in-law, Larry, a veteran and former state trooper, was laid to rest there in 2008. Their years of complaints reached a tipping point on Memorial Day. Jackson is taking to Facebook to vent frustration.

Rotramel joined her, as her 15-year-old daughter Cassidy's grave site sits right behind the Jacksons. Cassidy was killed in a car accident in 2010.

"It's just really frustrating when you come to see your loved one, and every time you come to see them, they're filthy dirty," Rotramel said. "You can clean it, but by the time you leave, really, it's dirty again."

Another concern for Jackson is her father-in-law's bench and foot stone, which she says was moved without telling the family.

"I checked with his widow when that was done. She had no idea that that happened," Jackson said. "The bench should've been moved back somewhat to where it needs to be."

We spoke with the owner of the cemetery, Jerry Dillon, and asked what could be done, specifically, to address the issue of the lack of grass.

"If there was one, we would've done it the last 15 years," Dillon said. "We've tried numerous times to be able to do that. Unfortunately, other sections it's worked, but that particular part at the top of the hill, it's horrendous."

Dillon added it's his goal to have nice grass up there for the families.

"It breaks my heart that they don't have beautiful grass all around there," Dillon said. "That's what I want. That's what every family deserves to have."

He says they've tried getting water up there, but haven't had much long-term success.

"We don't call it quits," Dillon said. "But we've tried our best to do that, and we'll certainly be willing to try, if we work together on it."

Rotramel wants to see that, too.

"It makes me angry, it makes me bitter," Rotramel said. "And I don't want to feel those feelings when I come visit my daughter."

After we left the cemetery, Dillon called to let us know they've moved Jackson's bench back where it initially sat.

