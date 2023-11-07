Iron Gate Food Pantry prepares for Holidays

TULSA, Okla. — As their mission states - Iron Gate feeds those hungry in Tulsa, every day.

Annually, the pantry sees a 10-15% spike through just the months of November and December, but this year has seen a large increase in guests visiting day to day.

Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate executive director, said this is the new normal, so they are preparing to meet the need through donation drives and other community outreach efforts.

"We have seen about a 43% increase from last year," Henderson said. "Unfortunately, the need seems to be increasing instead of decreasing so I think we'll continue to see a rise in need for a while."

Terence Hyche has been visiting the pantry for a number of years and said he looks forward to seeing familiar faces when he walks through the gate. The place provides him not only with a warm meal but also, love and community.

"Iron Gate helps me in a way... A life-saving way," Hyche said. "You know it provides my nourishment for me, it provides a social life for me."

Hyche said that having the resource - to be able to utilize and congregate - has made it a pillar for the Tulsa community.

"It's always helpful, you know, Iron Gate is love," Hyche said. "It brings a lot of people together and it's forever and I can say Iron Gate is a foundation it's not gonna end. It's everlasting I believe."

With the end of the year seeing such a surge in volume, the pantry relies on volunteers to keep its doors open. Raymond Jennings has been with the pantry for about a year but has worked with other food banks throughout the state previously.

While Jennings is anticipating a busy season, he said its rewarding to be able to make a difference through donating his time to Iron Gate.

"I think its a shame that in this country, that has the greatest economic engine that's ever existed, we still have people going to bed hungry, and that's unacceptable," Jennings said. "So whatever I can do, or whatever any other volunteer can do to alleviate that I think is the right place to be."

The Iron Gate accepts monetary and food donations all year and has volunteer opportunities available on its website.

