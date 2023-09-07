OKDHS accepting applications for Food Insecurity Grant

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) announced in a press release that they are accepting applications for its Food Insecurity Grant for local hunger charities.

According to the press release, the grant is "to support the availability of and access to affordable and nutritious foods across Oklahoma in areas that have been negatively and/or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

OKDHS says the Food Insecurity Grant is to be used for operational costs, rather than for food itself.

"Things as simple as if you need additional shelving for your food pantry," said Austin Marshall, Deputy Director of Human Services at OKDHS.

"If you need to increase your storage capacity, maybe add the ability to keep foods colder for a longer period of time. If you need to purchase a vehicle to help you with the transportation and storage of food," continued Marshall.

OKDHS estimates over 500,000 Oklahomans do not have food security, and 200,000 of those are children.

Carrie Henderson, Executive Director of Iron Gate, said her and her team and working on their application.

"Our meals are up about 15%, and our grocery pantry is up about 57, compared to this time last year," said Henderson.

To donate or volunteer with Iron Gate, click here.

