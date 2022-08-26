Non-profit celebrating third anniversary in new location

TULSA, OKLA. — A local nonprofit that feeds the homeless 365 days a year is celebrating its third anniversary in its new location.

Moving from the basement of a downtown Tulsa church to a new building on Archer, Iron gate is celebrating three years since moving in 2019.

Iron Gate is a non-profit founded in 1978.

“We started from humble beginnings. Three men made a sandwich and here we are 44 years later," said Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate's Executive Director. "It’s pretty amazing that a simple act of kindness can change the world.”

They celebrated the non-profit's third anniversary on Archer by doing what they do best, feeding the homeless.

Friday morning they served a special menu with treats from Andy’s Frozen Custard and Topo Chico donated by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverage.

The new location has allowed Iron Gate to serve more people going from 77 seats to 217 seats.

On this anniversary, a client took time to reflect on what it means with the non-profit’s executive director.

“It was pretty neat to have a guest say look how far we’ve come," Henderson said. "He was like I can remember when we were in the basement and sitting shoulder to shoulder at little tiny tables and now we are in this beautiful new space. It really sends a message to our guests that we do care about them when they walk into this amazing space that we’ve created.”

Last year Iron Gate says they served more than 282,000 meals, provided emergency groceries to more than 30,000 families, and distributed more than 20,000 kid’s packs.

The next big event for Iron Gate is their cooking for a cause fundraiser on October 6th.

