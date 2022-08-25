One dead, multiple cars involved in highway crash near Inola

INOLA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a deadly multi-car crash on Highway 412 near Inola on Thursday morning.

The crash backed up traffic around 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Highway 88.

At least one person died in the crash.

>> See our live traffic map to find an alternate route

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

