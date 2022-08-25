Watch Now
One dead, multiple cars involved in highway crash near Inola

Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 25, 2022
INOLA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a deadly multi-car crash on Highway 412 near Inola on Thursday morning.

The crash backed up traffic around 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Highway 88.

At least one person died in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

