MASTER PLAN: Investors on board as Jenks works toward reviving downtown

JENKS, Okla. — Calling it a pivotal moment, investors in Jenks are praising the city’s plans to work towards a downtown master plan.

Elliot Nelson is the founder and CEO of McNellie’s Group, and he is no stranger to crafting something new out of something old.

"At this point, I think we have actually renovated 29 historic properties across the state of Oklahoma, and the majority are which in downtown Tulsa,” said Nelson.

Nelson tells 2 News that he is gearing up for his latest project, City Hall Steakhouse, which is nestled in the heart of downtown Jenks.

"This area of town we thought was ready for a higher-end place where people can go celebrate and go with their families for special occasions and for business dinners and those things,” said Nelson.

Nelson loves a good story, and the building has one. It used to be the old City Hall and is over 100 years old.

Robert Butler is another visionary investing his time and money into Jenks.

He said he is thrilled the city is discussing a proposed process for an eventual master plan.

"I think it's critical, and it's been needed for a really long time,” said Butler.

He plans on a distinctive concept combining a wine bar and a bookstore.

It’s an idea that he came up with from his travels to England.

Bryan Wilks co-founded the Ten District, an area between the railroad tracks and the river in downtown Jenks.

"Two years ago, we started with the city to really develop a downtown master plan, and so we are super excited about the city starting that process now,” said Wilks.

The city tells 2 News it will host a private meeting with merchants and building owners on Sept. 16.

There, leaders will give an update on their progress regarding an outside consultant's proposal and their proposed plan to develop a downtown master plan.

