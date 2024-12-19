Injunction filed against Tulsa DA claims he's interfering with DHS petition

TULSA, Okla. — Advocates filed an injunction against Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunweiler in Tulsa County court.

This is after they said he had interfered with their efforts to gather signatures for a petition for a grand jury investigation into the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Rosario Chico, a parent among the group at the courthouse, said Kunweiler has even gone to signature events and discouraged people from putting their names down.

“It’s a crime to interfere, it’s a crime to intimidate," said Chico. "We’re hoping someone’s going to hold our district attorney accountable, because he’s getting in the way of an investigation and at this point we’re wondering why.”

They're hopeful with this injunction, the DA will leave the petition alone.

She and her team have less than a week to garner the 5,000 signatures needed to granted a grand jury investigation into DHS.

They've held events at places like coffee shops, tattoo parlors and restaurants to name a few.

But getting any opposition from a leader in the community like the DA, Chico said, is hurting their odds.

“We are just hoping and praying and manifesting, but we really need the public to step up, go to the signature locations and sign," said Chico.

Advocates have collected about half of the 5,000 signatures needed.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Where can families facing alleged issues with DHS turn?

Chico is concerned they might not reach their goal in time, and blames Kunzweiler's interference if they don't.

2 News reached out to the DA's office.

They said that is not what happened.

Instead, Kunzweiler said he attended a signature event that had little information to let people know what they were signing.

He sent us this statement:

I have no problem with anyone pursuing a grand jury as long as the legal process is followed. In fact, I have had the privilege of assisting in several grand jury matters over the course of my career. Oklahoma law is clear that any person requesting a signature to a grand jury petition may not misrepresent what the petition is seeking. Whenever I am made aware of efforts to misrepresent that process, as was the case here, I am duty bound to make sure the citizens of this community are informed of the law. It only makes common sense to read something before you sign it. I have not, nor would I encourage anyone to not sign a grand jury petition if they believed one should be empaneled. That is their right under Oklahoma law.



On the contrary, Chico said at each event, they encourage people to read the petition before they put their names behind it.

“We’re hoping we can overcome that because we want people to overcome that because we want people to stand up for children. We understand that it can be scary but children should go above anything, even fear.”

The deadline for signatures is Dec. 23.

Chico said she and her team won't stop until they bring change to the system.

For when and where to read or sign the petition, a full list can be found below.



