Indigenous communities to rally in support of tribal sovereignty, Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission

TULSA, Okla. — Citizens of several Indigenous sovereign nations will rally to support the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission and tribal sovereignty on Wednesday.

The rally is in response to an announcement from the City of Tulsa that Mayor GT Bynum directed the city attorney to file a brief asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the landmark McGirt decision.

Event speakers include:

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

GTAIAC Chair Cheryl Cohenour

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor and GTAIAC Commissioner Joe Deere

Former GTAIAC Commissioner Robert Anquoe

Attendees will meet at The Gallery and The View event rooms on the 14th floor of the Hyatt Place Tulsa hotel in downtown Tulsa at 5 p.m. for a free rally sign-making event. This event is sponsored by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization and private donors.

Speakers will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police will escort the attendees on their walk to City Hall at 6:15 p.m., regardless of the weather.

Event organizer Sarah Gray said this about why the sovereign nations are coming together for this rally:

“It is extremely important that our community comes together at this time to support the commissioners of the GTAIAC. They were just as blind-sided as anyone, including Chiefs of surrounding nations, the Tulsa City Council, and everyone outside of Mayor Bynum’s private circle.



This mayor has proven time and again that he is willing to harm the Indigenous, Black and Brown communities for his own political gain. He’s following Governor Stitt’s playbook. Our people need to remember - Andrew Jackson negotiated treaties with tribal nations on behalf of the United States for a decade before he became President and forced our ancestors to walk more than 2,000 miles, during winter, to this land.



If the Mayor and the city legal team don’t want Natives and our allies to speak truth to power about their attack on our people, they’re going to have to do a lot more than move a commission meeting to a night when it’s raining.”

