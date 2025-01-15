'Incredible' | Sapulpa PS leaders break ground on new high school

SAPULPA, Okla. — During a Jan. 14 ceremony, Sapulpa Public Schools District leaders broke ground on the new high school building.

“It’s incredible,” Superintendent Rob Armstrong said, “It’s the opportunities that school districts provide their kids, and we’re excited to build what will be one of the finest high schools in the state of Oklahoma.”

Armstrong says this project is a step in the right direction, as the current building is showing its age and falling behind technologically.

Once the new site opens, generations of SHS students will enjoy all the new bells and whistles, like modern classrooms, a fabrication lab and a new performing arts center.

“I’m a little bit sad I won’t get to experience it myself,” SHS senior Bryce Miller said.



SEE FOR YOURSELF >>> Click here to see renderings of the new high school building

Still, as he got footage for his TV class, he admired the building generations of Chieftains will soon call home.

“A lot of excitement comes to mind, I have a younger brother, he might be able to experience some of it, and it’s exciting to think of him and maybe my future kids getting to experience it,” Miller said.

“I love it. I’m all for it,” Jim Wood said.

Wood’s family has a history at Sapulpa. His wife graduated from and worked for the school. He sent both of his sons through this building too.

“I’m gonna watch them build it. Every day,” Wood said, “Go out and have lunch, see how they’re building the new softball, new baseball complex, and the new high school.”

While the baseball and softball complexes are near completion, Woods will need to eat about 1,100 lunches before the new high school opens. Construction crews expect work to last three years.

