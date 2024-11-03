Inches from tragedy: Woman survives tree falling into home

TULSA, Okla. — A tree fell into a woman's home during heavy storms on November 3. The homeowner said she was thankful that she was okay.

Jackie Bogash is the homeowner who survived the near tragedy.

KJRH

“I was scared. I was like, what do I do now," said Bogash.

Bogash said she’s lived in her home for 48 years, and the intense winds from the storm created a moment she will never forget.

“everything went dark. I heard a big wind shear, and I was knocked out of my bed onto the floor," said Bogash.

Bogash said the tree was so big it blocked every entrance and exit point. Her only option was to call the fire department, and that's when they cut her fence to get her out safely.

“It just missed me by a hair. Yeah, it went in and almost hit me. I was in bed, and it almost hit me, so I'm lucky," said Bogash.

Bogash’s family says the tree also crushed her car, but that can be salvaged. Bogash said there is no telling how long it will take to remove the tree or fix her home.

KJRH

“I'm just in shock, that’s all," said Bogash.

If you spot downed trees in the roadway, you can call 918-596-9488 for assistance.

For downed powerlines, the number is 833-776-8884.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

