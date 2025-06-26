'I was a little brave': Make-A-Wish Oklahoma fulfilling Jeremiah's dream

TULSA, Okla. — A nine-year-old Tulsa's dreams of becoming a construction worker and superhero came true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

You can’t be a construction worker superhero without the supersuit, so when Mr. Jeremiah got out of the limo, he was put in a reflective vest, hard hat and even found a steel man's toolbelt.

This was all in preparation as he was tasked to defeat a villain determined to derail the project.

In a series of stages, he, alongside sidekick Steve, drove a bulldozer, fork lift and his dream reached new heights when he rode on a boom lift high up on the building un construction.

Jeremiah said his favorite machine was the crane. When 2 News asked what his favorite part was, he said, "getting to lift the thingy."

That thingy – a steel beam he got started before construction workers put the piece on the building.

So if you're downtown, we're deeming the steel, Jeremiah's beam.

His family was beside him for the whole experience. His brother is living out his dream, helping 2 News interview our local hero.

"How brave were you when you were up that high?" Jeremiah's brother asked.

"I was a little brave," Jeremiah responded.

His bravery pushed him into his final battle against Construction Chaos; he also had help from his spidey friend.

2 News asked his parent what they thought his superhero name would be. His stepdad said he's the Big Heart Hero.

They also shared with me that he’s currently in remission after his battle with leukemia.

