Inaugural ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk kicks off this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The inaugural ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is taking place this weekend in Tulsa.

The organization operates events all over the country to raise money and awareness surrounding prostate cancer.

Tulsa’s event, put on by Urologic Specialists, will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at River West Festival Park.

There is a Kids Dash for Dad, a 5k run or walk, and a 1-mile walk.

Also, for the kids, a bounce house and complimentary snow cones!

“Prostate cancer is very insidious, very slow-growing, it can be significantly progressed before a man is aware they have it,” Donna Bowers, Nurse Manager at Urologic Specialists said. “And in the last 5-10 years, the treatment options for prostate cancer have exploded. It's very exciting.”

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men and is the most diagnosed cancer among men.

It is estimated, that in 2022, more than 268,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, for the very first time.

There are risk factors including age, race, and family history.

“Get tested a simple test can tell you yes or no if you have to do if you need to test further and then it's you're out of your mind and you test yearly, it's so important to be aware of your risks," Bowers said. “I've been here at Urologic Specialists for about four years, and there's been five new treatments since I've started. It is it's just amazing what they're coming out with and it's so exciting.”

