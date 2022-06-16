AG: Oklahoma attorneys accused of helping illegal marijuana operations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges Thursday against two Oklahoma attorneys accused of facilitating illegal medical marijuana operations.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says Logan Jones and Eric Brown of Jones Brown Law Firm told medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with the firm's employees who would act as ghost owners of the company. The agreements said the client would pay $3,000 per license per year for the firm to provide a consultant to serve as an Oklahoma resident so the client could get an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License.

“Let these charges send a loud and clear message to anyone engaging in criminal operations in Oklahoma – your actions will not go unnoticed,” O’Connor says. “My office is committed to eradicating these illegal operators and will continue to hold those facilitating illegal marijuana operations accountable. I am grateful for the excellent investigative work by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and their dedication to dismantling criminal organizations.”

During the investigation, OBN agents searched several locations in Oklahoma including Dao K 88 LLC in Garvin County, Evergreen Cannabis LLC in Major County, and Tianz LLC in Mayes County. Authorities seized more than 20,000 marijuana plants during those three searches.

Jones and Brown are each charged with one count of conspiracy to cultivate a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), six counts of offering false or forged instruments for recordation, three counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

