IN CUSTODY: Tulsa woman arrested, investigators say child died in her care

Warning: Some may find the details in the article disturbing.

A Tulsa woman is in custody after investigators say her infant cousin died while in her care.

Officers responded to a hospital last November after an 11-month-old girl was reported dead. When they arrived, they spoke with the infant's cousin, Kayla Goudeau. Goudeau and her grandmother were caring for the infant while her legal guardian was on a work trip.

The infant's grandmother was going to watch her during the bulk of the trip, but investigators say Goudeau picked up the infant and took her back to her own home on November 19.

Here's what we know:



Goudeau picked up the infant from her grandmother's on November 19

The infant's guardian told Goudeau and her grandmother that the infant often went through lethargic spells

Goudeau recorded a video showing the infant during one of those spells: the guardian shared tips to wake her up

During the video, Goudeau could be heard talking about the infant's breathing and heartbeat

The next morning, Goudeau took the infant back to the grandmother's home, placed her in the bed, and left

The grandmother called Goudeau 45 minutes later, saying she was taking the infant to the hospital

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital

The Medical Examiner determined that the infant likely died from pneumonia, and the Child Crisis Unit began to investigate the case.

It was determined that the child died while in Goudeau's care and that she did not seek medical attention.

Goudeau has been charged with child neglect and unlawful removal of a dead body.

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