'In a matter of seconds, it's gone": Barnsdall woman reflects on home total loss

TULSA, Okla. — A Barnsdall grandmother is picking up her life after a large tornado went through the town on May 6.



"That’s how fast your life can change. In a matter of seconds, it's gone," said Helen Dowling a tornado survivor.

She was still processing the events when 2 News went to what was left of her house.

She was looking at her home and the neighborhood she once knew when she got emotional.

"It’s just devastation everywhere. It’s awful, people are dead, some people are not found. And where do you go from here?" said Dowling.

She repeated that question multiple times. It's something she said she will have to figure out soon.

For now, it was taking in the damage that happened in the town

Dowling's home was not only special to her. It was Grandma's house for her family. Her home was in the neighborhood that was hit by an EF-1 tornado on April 1.

"I worked my all my life to pay off my property. And was proud to say I owned my property," said Dowling.

She said it was celebrated that her house didn't suffer damage at that time.

"Last month we were doing a happy dance and praising the lord and saying ‘Yeah we made it.' Now we are just praising the lord that we are still alive," she said.

Unfortunately being on disability forced her to make hard choices. One of those choices was to sacrifice homeowners insurance.

She will stay with her daughter as they try to figure out those next steps. But for now, she is taking it one step at a time.

