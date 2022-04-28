Explosive device rendered safe in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a car after a police chase Thursday morning.

Bixby police got into a pursuit that started near 126th and Memorial and ended near 136th and Yale.

After refusing multiple demands, the driver got out of the car. Police discovered an IED in the car during their search. They believed it was possible that more was in the car.

OHP bomb squad, as well as ATF, was called to assist with the situation. The Jenks K9 unit also was on the scene. Kimberly Clark was not been evacuated and employees were asked to avoid the parking lot

The driver is in custody.

ATF says the IED is now rendered safe.

