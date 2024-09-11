'I’m excited for it': $2.8M grant for Muskogee Medical District improvements

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Big improvements are coming to Muskogee’s Medical District after the Economic Development Administration awarded the city a $2.8 million grant.

Chets is a staple restaurant in Muskogee and the second oldest business in town.

Chaise Teehee’s family has owned it for 30 years but said it’s been in the Muskogee Medical District decades longer.

“A lot of people like to come here,” said Chaise Teehee. “They relive their Muskogee memories. It used to be the hangout back in the day.”

Running the store from behind the counter, Teehee said she would love to see more businesses along her stretch of Okmulgee Street.

“I’m excited for it,” she said. “I think Muskogee always has room to grow.”

WATCH: More growth is happening in Muskogee as historians work to revive the Jefferson Highway.

Historian talks reviving Jefferson Highway in Muskogee

Business expansion is part of the plan for a $2.8 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“It’s just always nice to have more options of places to eat,” said Teehee. “We love the growth. I think to see Muskogee look good and I want people to want to come to Muskogee.”

That growth will come from infrastructure improvements.

The city will do underground storm sewer work on Denver from 32nd to 40th and street reconstruction from Okmulgee to Denver.



Previous coverage >>> IMPROVEMENT INPUT: Why Muskogee leaders want to hear from people

There’s also a plan to make sidewalks along those streets. The project will be matched by more than $760,000 in local funding and expected to create 161 jobs.

“It would just help every business around here flourish and we can all just be a big community that just thrives together,” said Teehee.

The city says they plan to start the work next spring.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

