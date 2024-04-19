City of Muskogee gets resident input on potential bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The city of Muskogee says it’s time for improvements and they’re asking the public what they’d like to see. It’s ahead of a potential bond election later this year.

Inside Crowning Moments in downtown Muskogee, owner Kathy Long gets to fulfill her passion daily.

“I do something I love,” said Kathy Long.

With prom dresses, tuxes, and wedding gowns, there is never a shortage of events.

“We just stay busy pretty much year-round,” said Long.

Kathy and her husband Phillip say they’d like to see the beauty inside their shop translated to the downtown area they call their business home.

“I feel like it has been stuck in a rut for a while,” said Long.

They’d like to see a redo of downtown streets, sidewalks and more parking spots for customers.

“People don’t want to go spend their money where they can’t park,” said Phillip Long.

It’s the kind of feedback the city is looking for as it decides whether to put a $77 million bond before voters.

“We want other people to tell us what’s important to you as we look to invest in the future,” said City Manager Mike Miller.

Miller says it’s the first time in decades the city has discussed a bond for improvements.

“Cities all across the state use this tool to deal with their capital improvement needs,” said Miller. “The city of Muskogee hasn’t done that for 50 years and we feel like we’ve missed out in some ways.”

City of Muskogee

The city is looking for input on several areas, including quality of life, public facilities and infrastructure, and public safety.

“We respond to all kinds of emergencies in the city and the county as well,” said Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore.

Chief Moore says with aging equipment at their 6 fire stations, public safety upgrades could really help out.

“Everything that the fire department has, police department, public safety in general, none of it is cheap,” said Chief Moore.

The city is collecting input in an online survey. Then, they’ll decide on specific projects before a potential August election.

For the Longs, they want to see improvements in the city they call home.

“If not for us at our age, for our children and our grandchildren,” said Long. “I mean, this is home.”

The bond could potentially increase property taxes by about $12.50/month for a $100,000 home.

To take the survey until April 20, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

