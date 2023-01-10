Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ice Cube performing at River Spirit

NFL Ice Cube Football
L.G. Patterson/AP
FILE - Entertainer Ice Cube gestures on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in St. Louis. The NFL is teaming up with Ice Cube. The league announced Thursday, June 30, 2022, a partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, who is known as Ice Cube. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
NFL Ice Cube Football
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 17:45:43-05

TULSA, Okla. — The River Spirit Casino announced Tuesday, Ice Cube will be performing at their concert venue The Cove.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on March 16. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13.

The rapper performed last year with Snoop Dogg.

Ice Cube is an award winning musician, actor. producer, civil rights leader, and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7