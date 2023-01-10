Ice Cube performing at River Spirit

TULSA, Okla. — The River Spirit Casino announced Tuesday, Ice Cube will be performing at their concert venue The Cove.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on March 16. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13.

The rapper performed last year with Snoop Dogg.

Ice Cube is an award winning musician, actor. producer, civil rights leader, and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.

