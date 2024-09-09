'I wanted more of a community': Program connecting male educators of color marks first year in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new organization is targeting one of the most underrepresented groups in teaching. The goal is to connect male educators of color who make up less than 1.3% of the teaching population.

In front of his middle schoolers at Crossover Prep, fourth-year educator Donnell Hawkins is teaching his passion.

“It’s not just teaching math,” said Donnell Hawkins. “It’s more about having the mindset to solve problems to solve everyday life problems.”

He loves the time he spends educating his students day after day, and the new community he’s made with other teachers who look like him.

“We come together as a community, talk and learn from each other, and talk about how we can best be here for our children,” he said.

2 News first introduced Profound Gentlemen last June, when the founders came to Tulsa to launch a new chapter of the program.



Previous Coverage >>> Organization supports male educators of color

Now, a year later, with 38 educators on board, members say it’s making a big difference for them.

“Having somebody that is right there with you and they know what’s going on being able to have someone identify with you is important,” said Isaiah Weaver.

Isaiah Weaver, Hawkins’ co-worker and the impact leader for the Tulsa chapter, says they’ve been able to provide professional development, coaching and peer support.

“I’ve had conversations with other men who have connected with educators that have been able to give them next steps or different teaching tools that just makes the road a little easier for them,” said Weaver.

For educators like Hawkins, he says along with the personal connections, the professional coaching has helped him grow as a teacher.

“Having a community here with black male teachers knowing that I’m not the only one that has the same experience as I do and evolve with our teaching methods and just how we show up for our kids it’s been wonderful,” said Hawkins.

The group has an event on September 13 to introduce more people to the program. Click here to find out more.

