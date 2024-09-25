'I want to stay sober': Man says sober living home has mold, raw sewage

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News spoke to a man at a sober living program called NuFresh Start. He said there was a raw sewage smell and mold.

He said it was getting tough to stay clean in an unclean environment which he was not responsible for.

The man, who wanted to stay anonymous, agreed to share his experience. He’s been a part of the program NuFresh Start for five weeks and has been 71 days sober. He said a car crash was the moment of realization.

“I was hanging upside down in a hummer, and I couldn’t reach that bottle. And that’s when I knew I was an alcoholic," the man said.

The Cherokee Nation’s Reintegration program pays his rent. It helps Cherokee citizens who are coming out of jail or looking for rehab.

But when he was brought to NuFresh Start, he said there was a smell of raw sewage, and he found mold inside the home.

“As an addict or an alcoholic, these are little things like that that help you not be successful," the man said.

After listening to him, we went up to the sober living home looking for answers.

Nobody was there, but shortly after, we received a call from the property manager, Doug Sizemore. The operator of Nu Fresh Start recovery homes.

“Yeah, we’ve never had any complaints about anything," said Sizemore.

While the operator denied any smell, we met up with the man who called us. He showed us where the area smelled like raw sewage and it certainly did.

He said all he wants is for it to be fixed so he can stay clean.

“I have to have this program and I’m trying my best to make it work and its so hard for me not to leave," the man said.

If you or you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, click here for resources.

