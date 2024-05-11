'I want it to stand out' | Green and pink Barnsdall house survives tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — There’s a house in that Barnsdall neighbors can’t miss. It’s green with pink trim. It’s littered with flamingos, and hundreds of wind chimes, trinkets, and knick-knacks fill its front porch.

“It just keeps collecting more and more and more. And people get me stuff and I can’t get rid of it,” Tanya Halford, the homeowner, said.

Halford has lived in Barnsdall her whole life. She thinks she moved into her eclectic home about 2021, but she’s not sure of the exact date.

“I want it to stand out in a crowd. I mean, I don’t want it to look like every other house,” Halford said.

Safe to say, she accomplished her mission. 2 News can confirm it is the only home in Barnsdall painted green and pink. Still, Halford isn’t totally satisfied.

“I kind of wish I had painted it bright red now,” Halford said.

As tornado sirens blasted, Tanya was busy painting her nails. She couldn’t be bothered to get to shelter, until the roar got louder.

“I stepped into the closet, and we could feel our house shifting. It was moving,” Halford said.

While the tornado ripped through town, she could hear her trinkets outside. Her house missed the direct path of the tornado, but all of the trinkets made it out unscathed. Some were scattered in the lawn. She made sure all of them made it back to her rightful place. She also plans to change the house’s trim color, from pink, to “black with red glitter.” The word ‘beige’ is not in Halford’s vocabulary.

“Why be like everybody else? I don’t wanna do that. They don’t like it? Too bad, they don’t live here,” Halford said.

