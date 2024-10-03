'I needed that': Oklahoma Veterans honored with trip to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight took off for Washington D.C. to allow veterans to see the monuments and memorials they know all too well what they represent.

The one-day trip starts with a motorcade to the airport at around 5 a.m. escorted by the Tulsa Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders.

For these veterans, each moment of the day is perfectly planned, from the flight to the memorials to the flight back home.

The organization charters an American Airlines plane to take about 60 veterans and their guardians to D.C. The airline decorated the plane as a warm welcome.

Landing in D.C., the veterans got the first of many surprises in our nation's capital.

Each veteran got off the plane to welcome home banners and cheering from airport staff and other traveling passengers.

Marine Memorial:

The first stop after the airport was the Marine Memorial. In the pouring rain, the veterans suited up in their raincoats and ponchos.

That's where Air Force Veteran Barnard Nelson first talked to 2 News. He said he owes a lot to the Marines, as they were first in Vietnam and protected many Air Force soldiers.

"You know, in the Air Force, the Marines, you know, they took care of us in Vietnam. They were the ones who were out there first. And so you really got to tip your hat to them. You know, it was, I don’t think I could have been a Marine," said Nelson.

After the Marine Memorial, everyone loaded back into the buses.

Arlington National Cemetery and Changing of the Guards:

The next stop was one of the most humbling. Rows and rows of tombstones displayed perfectly honoring those who died in active service.

"It’s unbelievable to see the sacrifices of all rather than just one. I know people who were in Iwo Jima. As a matter of fact, he was, he just turned a 100-year-old. That was just totally unbelievable, okay. And I know people in Korea and WWII and all those different things," said Don Johnson, a Vietnam veteran who took the trip with his son.

"And I got a grandson that already has had four tours in Afghanistan in the Army, so yeah, it’s important. If you don’t serve this country, you should because there is no such thing as freedom. Freedom is not free. It’s 440,000 bodies out here that’s nothing like the rest of the country there are others too," Johnson said.

2 News first met him before the changing of the guard's ceremony. He said it was breathtaking while taking in every minute of the experience.

In the rain, every veteran watched as the guard changed in a ceremony that was too grand to put into words.

It was in our conversation at Arlington Cemetery that Johnson said he was looking forward to the Vietnam Memorial.

"I guess, going to the Vietnam veteran, to see the name of a particular person that I knew very well when I was in Vietnam," Johnson said.

The Vietnam Memorial lists all the names of those killed during service. Johnson said he knew exactly where he was supposed to look.

"Yeah, I know exactly where it is. It’s May 18, 1966. That’s the day he died," Johnson said.

He said that day sticks with him even now, 58 years later.

"Because that’s the day I was supposed to die. We traded places," he said.

Vietnam and Korea War Memorials:

2 News met back up with Johnson at the Vietnam Memorial. Johnson said he was looking for Raymond C. Jajtner.

With help from one of the honor flight tour guides, he got to see his friend's name once again.

HONORING RAYMOND C. JAJTNER

Many of the veterans experience similar moments, like Tom Jones, who got to see his brother's name carved in stone for the first time.

For many of those who served, this was the peak of the trip: finding their names and even looking them up in the memorial's directory.

WWII Memorial:

While some reflected on the love they lost, others cherished the love they found.

Scotty and Robert Dick married in 1971 after serving in the Vietnam War. It was at the WWII memorial where they shared their story.

Both of their parents served in WWII, making this memorial special as they went around.

"So we are soulmates. We were destined to be together which a lot of people they get married for love or money or things like that but we together have a destiny," said Scotty.

It's a destiny that lasted 53 years, with so many more to come, as they took in what they and their parents fought for.

"The later generations need to see what it was like for us," said Robert while looking at the memorial.

"But not to continue the fighting; that is the reason we have this after-effect," Scotty said.

Air Force Memorial and Monument:

The final stop was the Air Force Memorial and Monument, which overlooks D.C. and the Pentagon.

This is where the veterans took in their last moments in the capital before heading to the airport.

While the Washington D.C. portion of the trip came to a close, the celebrations were far from over.

Surprises and Celebrations:

"We got a little surprise for you tonight. We got mail call," said Cord Fowler with the Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight organization.

Halfway through the plane ride, each veteran received an envelope packed with letters. Some were from family and friends, while others were from schools and various organizations.

"Dear Papa, I love your drive and your sweet spirit. You encourage me to never give up. Oh, that’s wonderful," said John Hairston, reading one of his letters.

Mail call was something these veterans looked forward to when they served.

For most, it was their only connection to home, writing letters back and forth.



"I’m blown away," said Hairston. "I am impressed,"

It rekindled the feeling of a loved one's letter.

"Hey dad, just wanted to say you deserve everything that honor brings to you. My congratulations to you and that you be blesses in every endeavor. Love always," Hairston read.

To the veterans surprise, their trip wasn’t over when the plane touched down, hundreds waited to welcome them home.

This trip meant so much, including Vietnam Veteran Tom Jones.

He and his neighbor shared in these welcome homes, overcome with the welcome they’re more than deserving of.

"I needed that, bad," Jones said. "You got people to welcome me home."

This is the welcome home many Vietnam Veterans have waited years to receive. Each trip costs around $125,000, and the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight Organization relies solely on donations.

