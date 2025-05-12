'I don't like that person': Tulsa-grown musician kicked off Zach Bryan album

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa-grown artist John Moreland is standing by his views on Zach Bryan after the country singer ripped his feature from his latest album 'The Great American Bar Scene.'

The public feud started after Moreland took to social media to call out Bryan's latest deal with Warner Records.

“$350M is a lot of money to pay for the f***in off-brand version of me," Moreland said on social media. "Y’all have a great day.”

Bryan responded a few days later with a series of posts on Instagram, where he said he would take Moreland off the record on streaming platforms.

“Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported," Bryan said. "Not trying to be dramatic, but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing ‘Memphis the Blues.’ If it goes down for a bit just know this is the reason! No hard feelings! Confused as sh*t, Tulsans look out for Tulsans.”

By late on May 9, the song 'Memphis, The Blues' was gone from all streaming platforms. Bryan said he plans to re-release the song without Moreland on it.

Moreland responded, saying, “ As far as I’m concerned, getting kicked off a Zach Bryan album is way f***ing cooler than being on a Zach Bryan album."

Here's Moreland's full response:

“OK, so I’ll just say one more thing about it and I’m gonna get back to my real life and let y’all have fun on the internet. When I was asked to be on that album, I did not know that dude. Never met him. Just a really big artist from where I’m from [Tulsa, Oklahoma], asking me to be on a record. Cool. First time I met him, we recorded the song. Like, didn’t have the greatest impression, but no big deal — whatever, fine. Then we record the song. The album comes out like a month later. I had met him once at that point."

“At this point, I’ve hung out with him five, six times. I don’t like this motherf***er. Like, am I supposed to be upset?” Moreland continues by saying that “if I was asked to be on the album today, I wouldn’t do it. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who is a d***head to my wife and my friends right in front of me every time I see him. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who I’ve heard tell borderline racist jokes more than once. I don’t want to be on an album with a dude who brings a 19-year-old girl in the bar, and then when they tell him she can’t be in there, looks at me like I’m supposed to have his fucking back. I don’t like that person," he said. “I don’t like that person.”

