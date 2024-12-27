'I don't feel comfortable' BA planning commission denies zoning request

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — “I don’t feel comfortable changing this comprehensive plan,” Commissioner Jaylee Klempa said during the Dec. 19 meeting.

That was the prevailing sentiment of the meeting.



The request for change was next to Broken Arrow’s Bel Lago Neighborhood, just northeast of the Blue Bell plant.

The change would have opened the door for more dense housing, not the model in the existing Bel Lago neighborhood.

“If [developers] want to build there, go ahead and build what you build in Bel Lago Villas … do that,” neighbor Johnny Walker said at the meeting.

He joined several of his neighbors there. Some only knew about it because of a big yellow sign at a dead-end in the neighborhood, which crews have since removed.

“[The sign] was very vague,” Linda Montgomery said, “When you see a sign posted that says change, level change, to, ya know, that’s like, woo.”

One neighbor after another told the planning commision, ‘no thanks.’

Commissioner Klempa wasn’t comfortable moving forward “until we have a more defined plan.”

However, not all hope is lost for the developer.

“Since we denied it, the applicant can appeal it to the city council, and he has 30 days,” commission chair Robert Goranson said after the vote.

