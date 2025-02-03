Police ask people to clear 31st & Riverside area following protest

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Tulsa Police have posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area near 31st and Riverside.

In the post, police said there were reports of traffic issues due to the number of people gathered there. They said they are attempting to contact organizers to ensure the safety of protesters and anyone else in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Hundreds of people gathered along Riverside Drive on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 2 to show support for undocumented immigrants living in Oklahoma and across the country.

The peaceful protest started around 4 PM, according to attendees who spoke with 2 News.

Protestors gathered along the side of Riverside Drive, from 36th Street to the tunnels. They held signs and waved flags.

Many drivers were heard honking their horns or revving their engines in response. The protest slowed traffic in the area.

