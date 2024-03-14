Hundreds attend Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

TULSA, Okla. — As the saying goes, you can't pour from an empty cup. Hundreds show up to an Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit.

A man named Marquess Dennis wants all fathers to live this mantra, so he founded Birthright Living Legacy.

"We are focused on making sure that fathers know year-round what all the tools and resources are that are available at their disposal," Dennis said.

One of the fathers Dennis is mentoring is Kenneth Jones.

"I was messed up mentally. I'll put it like that. I've never believed in therapy or talking about your problems. I wasn't raised that way," Jones said.

Jones says Dennis showed him that there's strength in vulnerability and a helping hand is there when you need it. Birthright Living Legacy connects dads across Oklahoma with resources like mental health care, mentorship, and family activities.

"Number one piece of advice is don't give up," said Dennis. "No matter what is going on, please understand that it is just a season."

Jones said his one-year-old daughter is the "why" behind his personal development.

"That's my world right there," Kenneth said. "I realized the only way I can be better for her is if I get better for myself...it started to become more about my journey and trying to elevate my way of thinking, elevate how I go about things," Jones said.

He's one of hundreds of people at the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit hosted by Birthright and the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth. Dennis said dads, moms, and caregivers from around the country attended.

Speakers included Governor Kevin Stitt, Sherman Smith, and Candice Crear.

Jones said he's here to inspire other parents and show them that self-love isn't selfish.

"All I gotta do is continue to grow, and my daughter's gonna be okay," Jones said.

For more information about Birthright Living Legacy, click here.

