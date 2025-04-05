Hundreds attend dual protests against recent government actions

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered at two protests in Tulsa on April 5. The demonstrations were part of a nationwide effort called "Hands Off," which was meant to be a show of solidarity against recent actions taken by members of the federal government and billionaire Elon Musk.

The "Hands Off" protests in Tulsa were held at Dreamkeeper's Park near 21st and Boulder, just outside downtown Tulsa, and along parts of the 71st and Memorial intersection.

Protesters held signs with messages including "Hands off our democracy" and "No to tyranny."

2 News has a team speaking with people at the protests. We will bring you more online and on air tonight at 5 PM and 10 PM.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

