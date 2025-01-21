Human remains found in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police said human skeletal remains were found on Monday afternoon about a quarter mile west of Mission Lane on the north side of Highway 62 in Okmulgee.

The District 25 Violent Crimes Task Force and Medical Examiner were on scene Friday.

Okmulgee Police said there is no cause of death yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

