How to keep your pets safe from your Valentine's Day goodies

TULSA, Okla. — Valentine's Day means flowers, chocolates and love, but some forms of love can be deadly for our four-legged friends.

Pets are part of the family and maybe part of some Valentine's Day activities. Before you buy that fancy bouquet or box of chocolates, make sure it's pet-friendly.

Harmful flowers to bring home are:



Lilies

Tulips

Ranunculus

Chrysanthemums

Gardenias

Amaryllis

Carnations

Roses aren't toxic, but thorns can be harmful to mouths and paws.

Some friendly bouquet options can include Gerbera daisies, petunias, sunflowers, moth orchids and African violets.

Other notable items are dangerous like:



Chocolate is harmful to both dogs and cats, especially dark chocolate.

Xylitol is another harmful ingredient in many popular Valentine's Day goodies. It's a sugarless sweetener and is very toxic to dogs. It can cause liver failure and a drop in blood sugar.

Safe alternatives for edible gifts are:



Berries and plain yogurt are good options that can be enjoyed by all.

When it comes to dinner, keep it out of reach.

Any sugary or fatty foods can put your pet at an increased risk for pancreatitis and obesity.

If flowers and food aren't your way of showing love, candles and material gifts can also

be harmful to your pet.

If you're looking to set the mood with candles, instead opt for battery-operated instead of a real flame.

Giving a gift for your pet can be as simple as the following:



Don't give them stuffed animals with attachments because they can choke on them.

Avoid plastic eyes and noses.

Avoid little accessories and sequins as well.

Do get your pet an animal-friendly toy, specifically made for animals.

Be careful about gift wrap or ribbons - cats can get themselves in trouble if they get ahold of string or ribbon.

