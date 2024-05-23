How insurance can help or hurt after hail damage

TULSA, Okla. — Large hail fell on Green Country on May 21, and many people compared it to golf balls and quarters. The large hail sparked questions about roof damage.

When it hails outside there are two concerns that people often think about—cars and roofs.

"There was quarter-sized hail all over the yard, and it looked like a white Christmas," said Broken Arrow resident Brandon Charles Roberson.

He was with his friend Darren Nichols who lives right down the street from him. They both recounted the hail. Nichols said his house seemed okay, but he noticed some dents on his car.

"I know there are dents. We’re gonna have to pay some damage for sure on that," said Nichols.

Nichols said he was taken aback by the size of the hail.

While the hail reached to golf ball sized in some areas, Roberson said he was more worried about what may have followed.

"From 6 to 10, there was the tornado warning so I was just waiting for something else to go on cause, I just thought that this was the premiere that was just, you know, the pre-show," said Roberson.

The other concern when it comes to hail, is roof damage. 2 News talked to the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s deputy commissioner of consumer assistance.

Mike Rhoads said you should hold off before filing a claim.

"Last thing we wanna do is start a claim before we kind of know how extensive that damage is to start a claim would with the insurance company would begin a process that may not pay out any money for the homeowner," said Rhoads.

He said to find a trusted and reliable roofing company, utilize free inspections and work with your insurance adjuster to get the best deal possible.

Rhoads warns against out-of-town roofing companies and those who only come after storms.

Rhoads added make sure you understand your insurance policy as some may only replace pieces of the roof.

