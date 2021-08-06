Hospice volunteers are needed for far northeastern Oklahoma

OWASSO, Okla. — A Green Country hospice is putting an urgent call out for volunteers. Staff with Compassus Hospice say they need people who are willing to provide comfort and support to patients going through difficult times.

Hospice is not just about helping someone during the end of life. The line of work includes volunteers just being there for those suffering from serious, life-limiting illnesses. The benefit volunteers get is almost always a life-long friendship.

“I’ve really begun to appreciate how much… the helping people, being with them, talking with them. I've made so many friends I never thought I was going to be able to,” said Jarrod Cooper.

He is a 22-year-old soon-to-be college graduate. The next step is med school and throughout his journey to becoming an orthopedic surgeon, he still makes time for hospice patients.

“Just being a great friend to them because it gets lonely at times. Just being there for them.”

Cooper started volunteering a year ago. His duties include delivering groceries to homebound patients and providing companionship.

More like Cooper are needed to serve those in far northeastern Oklahoma.

“Even if you just have a little bit of time in your week, it makes such an impact on everybody involved,” he said.

Also needed are veterans for patients with military backgrounds.

Volunteers set their own schedule and can sign up by calling Vicky Cantrell at 918-323-6785.

