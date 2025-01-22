HONORING A LEGEND: Looking back at Karen Larsen's career

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Anchor Karen Larsen is retiring, and here at 2 News Oklahoma, we want to look back at her career and her impact on the community.

Local News 2 News Anchor Karen Larsen announces retirement KJRH Digital

Larsen started working in northeast Oklahoma in 1996 and she's left a mark with leaders she's interacted with along the way.

Local leaders thank Karen Larsen

Join us the rest of January to look back at Karen Larsen's legacy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

