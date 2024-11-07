2 News Anchor Karen Larsen announces retirement

TULSA, Okla. — After nearly 30 years with 2 News Oklahoma, Karen Larsen is retiring.

“After nearly 30 years with the 2 News family and 40 years working in the industry, I have decided to retire,” said Karen Larsen. “This is a difficult decision yet one I chose with my family in mind. With my children living in three different states, and a fourth grandchild on the way, my heart tells me I need to be more available to them.”

For Larsen, being Oklahoma-focused isn’t just a motto; it’s a mission that has driven her to report on some of the biggest events and the stories that went well beyond the headlines. From exclusive one-on-one interviews with state leaders and the Governor, powerful conversations with first responders who bravely entered a doctor’s office on the St. Francis Medical campus when an active shooter opened fire, to remembering the life of country music legend Toby Keith, who Karen interviewed on his first-ever music tour, reporting on the stories that went beyond the headlines was her mission.

Her dedication to in-depth reporting centered around children's health and welfare issues was a centerpiece of her career. One of her proudest moments featured a series she reports entitled “2 for the Cure: Life Stories,” which focused on three women battling breast cancer. Their stories of survival compelled Karen to continue this critical reporting that shared the emotional stories of survivors and their journey to healing. Her dedication to documentary reporting led to multiple state, regional, and national journalism awards, including the prestigious regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the RTNDA for Karen and the team at 2 News.

While the accolades and regional Emmy awards were numerous for Larsen during her time at 2 News Oklahoma, it has always been about storytelling and connecting with the audience and the many communities throughout Green Country.

“Being a part of KJRH, working here with Tulsa’s finest journalists, has truly been an honor. From covering this presidential election to the Saint Francis shooting and devastating tornadoes – Moore, Joplin, and more recently, Barnsdall and Claremore; it is not easy to relinquish my role on the news desk and in the field, but I’m incredibly proud of this team and the reporting that we have done together,” said Larsen.

She is married to Dennis Larsen, who is the Chief of Police for the Tulsa Police Department, and they have raised three children together. While this announcement means stepping away from the anchor desk and a team she has worked with for decades, Karen is equally excited for this next chapter.

“We have a tremendous pool of talented journalists, and I look forward to working with our management team on the transition.”

Karen’s last day with KJRH will take place in February 2025.

