Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Rogers County

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.52.09 AM.png
Storyblocks/jakerbreaker
File - Police lights shine at night
Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.52.09 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot multiple times at a home southwest of Oologah Lake near 4180 and 400 Rd on Thursday.

The man died at the scene, according to RCSO.

The Sheriff's Office said they detained a person of interest, and the investigation is still ongoing.

 

One person is in custody.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US