Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot multiple times at a home southwest of Oologah Lake near 4180 and 400 Rd on Thursday.
The man died at the scene, according to RCSO.
The Sheriff's Office said they detained a person of interest, and the investigation is still ongoing.
One person is in custody.
