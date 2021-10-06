Home for the Holidays: Tulsa Girls Home Fundraising for Home

TULSA, Okla. — Soon, Oklahoma girls in the foster care system can call a new place home.

Project Orphans is in the process of opening Tulsa Girls Home.

“Tulsa Girls home is going to provide a 360 degree approach to how we care for girls, really bringing a level of care that is unmatched in Oklahoma,” Brittany Stokes, president co-founder of Tulsa Girls Home.

The home is for girls ages 15 to 18. Project Orphans is in the process of buying the house and turning it into a place where young women can rediscover their life's purpose, passion, and potential.

“These kids have come from extreme trauma, so making sure that we are equipping them but also getting to heart of the healing and helping them heal from the inside out,” Stoke said.

The home will house seven girls at a time and provide beds and equine therapy. It will also offer them and their foster families support and resources.

"These kids need one thing," home seller, Andy Smith said. "They need love."

That same love for foster children prompted Smith and his wife to turn down other offers. For them, it's not only important these young women have a place to call home, it's personal.

“My wife and I, being a previous foster family and an adoptive family, obviously our heart was pulled towards accepting Tulsa Girls Home offer and being involved in any capacity that we can," Smith said.

On November 4th, Tulsa Girls Home is hosting a fund raising event at the home. It will be called Home for the Holidays. They are hoping to raise $400,000 to buy the home free and clear. They said this allows them to focus resources on the most important thing: supporting the girls.

“They can’t always help where they came from, but we can help where they’re going,” Smith said.

Tulsa Girls Home is raising money through December. If you are interested in donating, you can find click here to visit their website.

