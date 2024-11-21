'Holiday Heroes' bring Christmas miracles to Tulsa mothers facing homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Latoya Gaines is one of 24 moms who call Lindsey House home.

She's been there a little more than a year after struggling to keep up with what life threw her way.

“I’m a single parent, working like two jobs to make ends meet, so after a while, it became overwhelming, with my rent, bills, having to buy food," she said. "Life in general, it just became overwhelming and I wasn't able to make ends meet."

Gaines lost everything except her car. She said she had to make it a home for herself and her two children.

However, her life changed for the better when an agency she was working with referred her to Lindsey House.



Lindsey House is an organization in Tulsa that serves mothers and children facing situational homelessness.

The organization gives them a roof over their heads and helps them work to become independent and self-sufficient throughout their stay.

But when she moved in, she didn't have a job. As the holidays inched closer, the kids got more excited, and this mother's worries only grew.

"I had no clue where I was going to get it from," she said.

That was until she learned about what Lindsey House calls 'Holiday Heroes.'

“It’s just a way to reduce the financial burden that the holidays can place on our families and give the community a really special opportunity to buy gifts and encourage people they might never meet," said CEO Maggie Hoey.

For the last four years, Lindsey House has been reaching out to the community for help to make their families' wishes come true.

"It took a lot of weight up off my shoulders, just knowing that my kids had something to open up on Christmas,” said Gaines.

Each mother and child create a list: Two needs, one want and a book.

Then a member of the community will adopt them, and drop gifts off ahead of Christmas to ensure a tree full of presents.

“I can’t imagine the pressure that a mom must feel to make the holidays special," said Hoey. "Because the community is so generous every year, moms don’t have to worry about that."

Gaines said she was shocked to see everything under her tree last year.

“I haven’t got a Christmas gift since I was a kid, so when they had brought Christmas gifts for my children, and they even brought Christmas gifts for me, like I was up in there crying like I felt like I was a kid like I was like 'what I got some Christmas gifts,'” she said.

That relief is exactly why Lindsey House asks their heroes to think of the moms, too.

"There's something really beautiful about people helping you that you don't know, and it's just extra motivation for these moms who are working incredibly hard to know the community is cheering them on," said Hoey. "[These moms] have been through a lot and they're not defined by their past. They're working really hard for a brighter future not only for themselves, but for their kids."

For those interested in spreading some extra holiday cheer, the deadline to drop off a wish-list's gifts is mid December— Click here to become a Holiday Hero

Lindsey House asks all gifts be unwrapped so the moms can add their touch to the holiday.

