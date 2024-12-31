'History that we've lost': Businesses impacted by Wagoner fire

WAGNER, Okla. — Restoration crews assessed the damage on New Year's Eve from the fire in Wagoner Dec. 30 that destroyed three buildings. Two of the buildings were active businesses and total losses.

Albert Jones owns Atlas Land Office and is the former mayor of Wagoner. The building he owned was there before statehood. Jones said the loss of history is what hurts the most.

"The losing of the historic building is probably the hardest thing for me," said Jones.

Jones said he's unsure what his next steps are.

"Plus my employees and what our business is going to do… but it's just a devastating loss right now," said Jones.

Fragrant Forest Farms is next door to Jones's business. The old firehouse, primarily used for storage, is also nearby. The fire destroyed it all.

Jones said seeing his house turned to rubble was a stark reminder of the 2017 fires that destroyed six buildings across the street.

"People taking care of these historic buildings, and they're just susceptible to burning, it's tragic," said Jones.

Over 13 agencies quickly responded in true Oklahoma fashion -- battling flames, smoke, and wind.

First responders were able to stop the fire from spreading to Annita Wilson-Deiter's non-profit, Wagner Arts Alliance.

Despite minor damage, she's thankful she still has a building to return to

"I'm just very grateful to the fire department," said Wilson-Deiter.

Wilson-Deiter said she's unsure if her nonprofit would stay afloat if there were significant damage. Although reconstructing is possible, Jones said some things can't be restored.

"The history that we've lost is just insurmountable and can't be replaced," said Jones.

