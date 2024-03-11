'History made': Osage Nation hosts Oscars watch party

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The red carpet was rolled out at the Osage Casino & Hotel Sunday night for hundreds involved in and celebrating the blockbuster Killers of The Flower Moon, nominated for ten Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards.

"This film and story doesn't just represent us, but speaks volumes for the many demographics, many people of all colors shapes and sizes," actor and makeup artist John Parker told 2 News at the watch party.

"It's like a wave. It just keeps coming back," said Brave Desiree Storm, who played Bertha Bigheart. "And I think that's also special for our Wazhazhe people is that wave that keeps coming back, because this story is a way to put our feelings and ourselves out there."

"It was an honor to be picked to portray and to honor the people who had gone on (here) before," said Rodonna Shay Nicholas, who played an Osage citizen in the movie.

Anticipation grew inside the casino ballroom for Lily Gladstone, nominated for Best Actress, and Scott George, the first Osage citizen ever nominated for an Oscar for his song, Wahzhazhe (Song of Our People).

The guests added history was already made, regardless of the movie getting snubbed for the Oscars.

"I get goosebumps I get so excited," Nicholas said. "Yes, history is being made."

"It's good that we celebrate it and take pride in the work that we've done," Storm said. "And we've always been resilient and that's important for people to see."

"We've made it this far and we didn't come this far to only come this far," Parker added.

