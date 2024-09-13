Hispanic Heritage Day festival happening Sept. 14 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Day on Sept. 14 with its big, yearly festival.

It’s meant to celebrate the rich and wide variety of cultures across the massive region that is Latin America.

The Tulsa Global District is helping put this festival together. Alejandro Garcia, a small business specialist with the organization, placed big emphasis on the variety of cultures.

“We’re from 21 different countries,” he said. “We all have different traditions. Even [though] we all speak Spanish, even it’s hard to understand certain things because one word might mean different things in different countries.”

“Even though we have these differences,” Garcia continued, “we have this very big, common thing among us like to being in community and to help each other and to have all these shared values.”

Not only is the Hispanic Heritage Day festival a chance to learn about different cultures, but it’s also one for different communities to come together and celebrate “all that we, as the Hispanic community, offer to the community and doing it by celebrating our music, our traditions, our values, our food,” said Garcia.

Although many people of Hispanic descent have been in Green Country for a while, he noted that there are also many people who might be second- or third-generation and possibly not very in touch with their Hispanic cultural roots. And so, he thinks the festival is “a way to connect with the roots of a lot of people that probably are not as connected us as many of us.”

Things kick off at 4pm on Saturday at 1801 S. Garnett Rd. and run till 8pm.

The festival’s schedule is chock-full of live music, performances, and activities. (Click here to see the full schedule.)

It goes without saying that there will be a ton of tasty food, with Garcia advising that people “probably should come with an empty stomach.”

The event is free, and all are welcome.

