Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Tulsa with a festival

TULSA, Okla. — It's the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Hispanic Small Business Association and Tulsa Global District are hosting a festival for food, fun and family.

The festival kicks off at McCullough Park on Saturday at 12 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

The event will have over 45 vendors, including Supermercados Morelos, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Ariel Huerta Face Painting, Art Kids, and more.

There will also be live performances by DJ Klave, Legacy Foundation Creations, Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca, and a variety of other performers.

The festival is free to the public. For more information, click here.

