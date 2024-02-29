Watch Now
Hillcrest Medical celebrates Leap Year birthday babies

Hillcrest Medical Center
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:49:56-05

TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest is leaping with excitement after four baby girls, Renesme, Addilyn, Carleigh and Early were all born on Leap Day today.

Being born on a Leap Year Day is special because it means you'll only celebrate your birthday every four years.

Interestingly enough, people born on Leap Year Days celebrate their birthday on either Feb. 28 or March 1.

Hillcrest expects at least two more babies to be born today.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

