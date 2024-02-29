Hillcrest Medical celebrates Leap Year birthday babies

TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest is leaping with excitement after four baby girls, Renesme, Addilyn, Carleigh and Early were all born on Leap Day today.

Being born on a Leap Year Day is special because it means you'll only celebrate your birthday every four years.

Interestingly enough, people born on Leap Year Days celebrate their birthday on either Feb. 28 or March 1.

Hillcrest expects at least two more babies to be born today.

