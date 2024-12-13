Hilbert: Plans scrapped for energy infrastructure

SAPULPA, Okla. — Plans for large energy infrastructure in Creek County seem to be scrapped.

Oklahoma House Speaker-elect Kyle Hilbert delivered the news during a Dec. 12 town hall meeting at the Creek County Fairgrounds.

He said someone from the U.S. Department of Energy called him with the news just hours before.

Plans for the Delta Plains Corridor were part of the National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor Designation Process.



The Energy Department floated the idea of adding transmission lines and other infrastructure across Oklahoma, including Creek County.

“We need to engage with our legislators a lot more than what we do,” Mandie McCord said, “I’m very excited to see that this many people came to engage with their legislators.

Mandie McCord led all these Creek County neighbors in the fight. More than a thousand showed up to the meeting, and McCord urged elected officials to hold it.



“I’m amazed at how many people are here,” Ron Salach said.

Hilbert says an official announcement from the Energy department is expected Monday.

Mark McKinzie was glad, but keeping one eye open.

“They’re not gonna give up. I mean, it’s our tax money, these people they’re making a killing off us” McKinzie said, “They’ll keep coming at us.”

McCord said she’s staying “vigilant.”

