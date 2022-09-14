High school students learn about Tulsa ports

CATOOSA, Okla. — High school students from various school districts are learning about careers working along the nation’s inland river system.

The Who Works the Rivers career event is designed to show juniors and seniors career opportunities on and along the nation’s rivers.

It’s also teaching them the economic impact river transportation has on the United States.

Students from Inola, Catoosa, Owasso, Bixby, Tulsa and Verdigris went through educational and interactive sessions, toured a towboat, and met with deck hands and the harbor captain.

People from the Army Corps of Engineers, CF Industries and Southern Towing Company are here to meet with students as well.

Since supply chain management and logistics have been a hot topic recently, Tulsa Ports hopes this tour will introduce students to the in-demand career.

Some students spoke with 2 News to say they didn’t even know Oklahoma had a port.

“It is very different. I like it a lot. I learned a lot of new things that I didn’t know existed. It kind of like expanded my thinking,” said Larico Douglas, a senior at Ram Academy.

Bixby alternative school counselor Regina Riddle explains that being able to show off this industry and the opportunities to her students is great.

“I work with at-risk kids and just give them a plan for their future. We can bring them out here. We can show them all about the industry. We can talk about people who are hiring entry-level positions and that’s a job where my kids can go out there get a job, support themselves, take care of a family, and you know have a really successful life,” she said.

Riddle says her students seemed to enjoy the field trip and learning about this industry.

