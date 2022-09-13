Broken Arrow man arrested after hidden cameras discovered in rented cabin by teens

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested a Broken Arrow man who is being accused of hiding cameras in a rented cabin, as well as his own home, to record minors.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Philip Sprenger after hidden cameras were found in a cabin he had rented for his daughter, as well as her four friends, at the Keystone State Park campgrounds in Sand Springs.

The hidden cameras were reported to park rangers who then asked HSI agents and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to help assist the investigation. A search warrant was served at Sprenger's home that resulted in seizing multiple electronic devices.

Initial reviews of the devices showed Sprenger had child sex abuse material, as well as hidden camera footage of nude images and videos of at least three minors from inside his home. Court documents reveal Sprenger also recorded himself attempting to solicit a sexual act from a minor in his home, even offering to pay them.

Investigators have learned that Sprenger currently holds a minister's license, traveled on several missionary trips, and does handyman work for community members.

They are asking anyone with more information regarding this case, including additional witnesses or victims are asked to contact either:

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-8836 or tips@tsco.org

HSI tip line at 1-855-347-2423 or online here

Sprenger is facing multiple charges, including possession and manufacturing of child pornography, lewd or indecent acts to children under 16, peeping tom with the use of photographic, electronic, or video equipment, and destruction of evidence.

Additional charges are possible as the review of the devices continues.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --